Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

