Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post sales of $303.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $312.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

