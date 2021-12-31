Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCRD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

