Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.79 Million

Brokerages expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $68.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $119.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

