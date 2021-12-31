Analysts Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target at $22.23

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

