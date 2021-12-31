Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $44.86

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,923 shares of company stock worth $13,101,580.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. Coupang has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.