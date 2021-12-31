Analysts Set Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) PT at $26.50

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

FREQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $5.50 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

