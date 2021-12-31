Analysts Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $29.00

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

