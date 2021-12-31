Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target at $27.79

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of research firms have commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,272.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

