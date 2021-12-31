Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$13.93

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Real Matters stock opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.17 and a one year high of C$20.58.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

