Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$76.71

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.71.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$76.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$69.42 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.35. The company has a market cap of C$24.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.