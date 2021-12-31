Analyzing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NICE and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 2 9 0 2.82 JFrog 0 5 4 0 2.44

NICE currently has a consensus target price of $321.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. JFrog has a consensus target price of $60.38, indicating a potential upside of 94.57%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than NICE.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 10.84% 11.99% 7.43% JFrog -23.78% -6.58% -5.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NICE and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.65 billion 11.73 $196.67 million $2.98 102.92 JFrog $150.83 million 18.96 -$9.40 million ($0.48) -64.65

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NICE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NICE beats JFrog on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

