Analyzing Visa (NYSE:V) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 17.40 $12.31 billion $5.63 38.70 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.43 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -32.82

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.07% 37.62% 15.86% Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $271.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $70.19, indicating a potential upside of 64.53%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats Uber Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

