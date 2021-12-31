Andrew Winston Poon Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,907.42.

Shares of TSE:FR remained flat at $C$14.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 386,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.21.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

