Andrew Winston Poon Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$139,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,907.42.
Shares of TSE:FR remained flat at $C$14.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 386,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.21.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
