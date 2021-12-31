Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 292.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Angi Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.