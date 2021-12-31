AnimalGo (GOM2) Tops One Day Volume of $1.18 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $47.53 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

