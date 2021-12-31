ANON Price Hits $0.0458 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. ANON has a total market capitalization of $347,502.22 and $10,928.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 241.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

