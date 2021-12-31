Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $512,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $467.15 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.63 and a 200-day moving average of $398.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

