ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $79.24 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.90 or 0.07837336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.64 or 0.99731213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007803 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

