Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyÂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

