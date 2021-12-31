Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $150.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.