Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,434,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,154,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 109,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 50.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $178.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

