AR Asset Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,102,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,218,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,188 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

