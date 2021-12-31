AR Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

