AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.