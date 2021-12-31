Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading Up 4.7%

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 15,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 864,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

