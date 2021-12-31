Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,968 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

