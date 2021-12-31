Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 65.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $569,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

