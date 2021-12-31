Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.78 or 0.07861244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,960.02 or 0.99753194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008147 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

