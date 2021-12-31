Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ARHS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 10,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,045. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

