Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.34

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 17449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

