Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.87

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 65831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45.

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

