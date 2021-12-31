Arqma (ARQ) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $574,242.71 and $1,466.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,008.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.84 or 0.07904461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00313711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.54 or 0.00907206 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.00484233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00257234 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,888,167 coins and its circulating supply is 11,843,624 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

