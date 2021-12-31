Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of AROW opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

