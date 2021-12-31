Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

