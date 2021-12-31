ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 44,558 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASND stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

