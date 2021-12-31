ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,593 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Uniti Group worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

UNIT opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

