ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average is $171.85. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

