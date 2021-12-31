ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $35.58 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 3.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $718.33 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $728.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $647.80 and a 200-day moving average of $619.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

