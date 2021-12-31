ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 59.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rogers by 48.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 35.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $273.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $147.93 and a 52-week high of $274.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.