Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of ABG opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $137.96 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

