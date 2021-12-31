Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.61 ($0.05), with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.69.

In other Ascent Resources news, insider Andrew Dennan acquired 190,000 shares of Ascent Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,216.43).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

