ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASX. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

