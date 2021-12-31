Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CIO stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $855.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

