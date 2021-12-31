Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

