Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE NXRT opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

