Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,778 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

UBA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

