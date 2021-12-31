Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Shares Down 5.4%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARSSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

