Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $420.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.65), with a volume of 60489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.44).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATYM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.59) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,746.34).

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.