AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 185,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,617. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.